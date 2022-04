Carol Mae Dannat

Onawa, Iowa

80, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Services: Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa. Masks required. Burial: following services, Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.