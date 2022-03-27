Carol Ann (Arney) Gebauer

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Carol Ann (Arney) Gebauer went home to our Lord peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and the funeral at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a short graveside service. Everyone is invited to stay after for coffee and visit with family. Virtual participation to watch Carol's funeral can be found on Zoom and the link can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Junior, of 61 years; four children, Julie (Bob) Jeffries, Jill Gebauer, Janine Schneiderman, and Ryan (Beth) Gebauer; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn (Russ) Helm of Albia, Iowa; and brother Keith (Karen Disque) Arney of McAllen, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory and wishes to St. Jude's Foundation and/or Make-A-Wish.