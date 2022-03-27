Menu
Carol Ann Gebauer
FUNERAL HOME
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Carol Ann (Arney) Gebauer

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Carol Ann (Arney) Gebauer went home to our Lord peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and the funeral at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a short graveside service. Everyone is invited to stay after for coffee and visit with family. Virtual participation to watch Carol's funeral can be found on Zoom and the link can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Junior, of 61 years; four children, Julie (Bob) Jeffries, Jill Gebauer, Janine Schneiderman, and Ryan (Beth) Gebauer; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn (Russ) Helm of Albia, Iowa; and brother Keith (Karen Disque) Arney of McAllen, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory and wishes to St. Jude's Foundation and/or Make-A-Wish.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry. Love and prayers to family. Jackie, Brian, Adam, and Grant Beilke
Jackie Beilke
March 25, 2022
