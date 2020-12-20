Carol F. Hitchcock

South Sioux City

Carol F. Hitchcock, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, rural Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carol was born on June 10, 1953, in Wakefield, Neb., to Merle and Mary (Jordan) McAfee. She graduated from Homer High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Hitchcock on March 3, 1973, in South Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, friends and family. She especially enjoyed playing cards with her best friend, Denise Saltsgiver.

Carol was a giving woman, making clothes, blankets and quilts for the women's shelter. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Eagle's Club. She loved music, dancing and the Nebraska Huskers.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Brian (Patty) of Sioux City, and Erik and his wife, Gina, of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Toby, Brady, K.C., Danny, Carson, Addison, Kayla Hitchcock, Nichole Songaard, and Sophie Hitchcock; brother, Bob (Dianne) McAfee of Leechburg, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and special aunt, Jenny Wagner of Bloomfield, Neb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Lance; and brother, Kenny McAfee.