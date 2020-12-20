Menu
Carol F. Hitchcock
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Carol F. Hitchcock

South Sioux City

Carol F. Hitchcock, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, rural Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carol was born on June 10, 1953, in Wakefield, Neb., to Merle and Mary (Jordan) McAfee. She graduated from Homer High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Hitchcock on March 3, 1973, in South Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, friends and family. She especially enjoyed playing cards with her best friend, Denise Saltsgiver.

Carol was a giving woman, making clothes, blankets and quilts for the women's shelter. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Eagle's Club. She loved music, dancing and the Nebraska Huskers.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Brian (Patty) of Sioux City, and Erik and his wife, Gina, of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Toby, Brady, K.C., Danny, Carson, Addison, Kayla Hitchcock, Nichole Songaard, and Sophie Hitchcock; brother, Bob (Dianne) McAfee of Leechburg, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and special aunt, Jenny Wagner of Bloomfield, Neb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Lance; and brother, Kenny McAfee.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
NE
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Dakota City, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
May she rest in peace and enjoy Christmas with Jesus!
Carol Sandness
December 22, 2020
Prayers are with each family member to be comforted in knowing Carol is at peace and well with her Savior,Jesus Christ. She was remarkable to me in her faith and trust in God. Especially so when she dealt with many trials in her life. May each of you know daily blessings in the new year of 2021.
Kay Shelly
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Carol. She was a very kind person
Karen Gatzemeyer
December 20, 2020
