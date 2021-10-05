Carol Malloy

Sioux City

Carol Malloy, 69, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carol was born March 13, 1952, in Emerson, Neb., to Lester and Lorraine Anderson. On May 3, 1969, Carol married Daniel Malloy. Carol worked several years at Western States, then was co-owner of Billy's Furniture and was currently employed at the Sioux City Community Schools.

Family was everything to Carol. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends along with traveling to Nevada and visiting the local casinos.

Carol is survived by her husband, Daniel; sons, Daniel (Michelle) Malloy II, and Billy Malloy; grandchildren, Kea Malloy, Makayla Malloy, Kasey Malloy, Kaitlyn Malloy and Keaton Malloy; great-grandchild, Dylon Maine all of Sioux City; and several siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Randy Anderson.