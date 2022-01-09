Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA
Carol L. Mullen
Hinton, Iowa
68, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Services: Jan. 22 at 11 a.m., Lofted View Events, 2086 210th St, Bronson, Iowa. Visitation: one hour prior to service time. Arrangements with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
I was so sorry to hear about Carol. She was always a bright spot in the day when I called the office and she answered the phone. She will definitely be missed. My condolences to the Mullen family.
Darrin Tille
Work
January 19, 2022
Mike and Nancy Mitchell
January 19, 2022
Janet r. Petersen
January 18, 2022
Esquivel Family
January 17, 2022
As a good friend of Brian and Chris (Gates), my sympathy goes out to the family of Carol. She was obviously a beautiful person. May she Rest In Peace.
Leanne Renfro
January 16, 2022
Beautifully written. She was the loveliest of people. Prayers to the family.
Mary Potts
Family
January 16, 2022
Frank and Sheila Yender
January 16, 2022
Beautifully written. I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Carol; all of our times together, lunches, crafting, and road trips. We shared learning, laughter, and tears. She was a joy and an inspiration. Rest In Peace. Prayers and condolences to all of the family.
Twila Van Osdel
Friend
January 16, 2022
Dan and family, we're so sorry to hear about Carol's death. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Rocky and Diane