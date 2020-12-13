Carol Lee Reynolds

Milford, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Carol Lee Reynolds, 87, of Milford, Iowa, died Nov. 25, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Milford.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Turner Jenness Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carol Lee Reynolds was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Marie and Clayton Brower. Carol spent her younger years helping her mother take care of the house and spending time with her younger siblings. She knew from a young age she wanted to be a schoolteacher.

She graduated from East High in Sioux City in 1952 and went on to the Iowa State teachers college for her teaching degree. She later took classes at Buena Vista to further her education. Carol taught kindergarten in the Okoboji school system for 34 years with a year prior teaching fourth grade at Arnolds Park and two years prior teaching kindergarten in Sanborn.

On May 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Eugene Reynolds Jr., and in 1957, they were blessed with their firstborn, Julie. Three years later, they were blessed again with their son, Marc.

Carol and Gene have settled their last few years in Spirit Lake.

Carol love to travel and was proud to have been to all 50 states and Europe.

Left to mourn her is her husband, Gene; daughter, Julie Reynolds of Milford; son, Marc (Gail) Reynolds of Northlake, Texas, grandchildren, Gina (Fred) Grobe of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Sam Reynolds of Homestead, Pa., and Yana Reynolds of Northlake, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Levi Grobe of Fort Dodge, Iowa; along with her sister, Charlotte Paul of Tucson, Ariz.; and brother Robert (Rosemary) Brower of Chula Vista, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and half brother, Clayton Brower Jr.

Memorials can be sent to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Alzheimer's Association website: https:/www.alz.org