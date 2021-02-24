Carol Ellen Williams

Ottumwa, Iowa

Carol Ellen Williams, 93, of Ottumwa, died of a COVID-19 related illness at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Vista Woods Care Center.

Her body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

She was born July 20, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Ralph Warren and Florence Bolles Eustis. She married Robert E. Williams Nov. 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2007.

Carol graduated from Washburn High School in 1945 and Carleton College in 1949.

She was a member of First Christian Church. She had served on the Women's Crisis Center board, the board for League of Women Voters, the Kennedy-King Scholarship committee and as a den mother for Cub Scouts. She was involved in International Day, the Human Rights Commission and equipping Ottumwa with the Audible Outdoor Warning Sirens. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and at the Festival of Trees.

She is survived by two sons, John (Diane) Williams of Grimes, and Todd (Jody) Williams of Ottumwa; a daughter, Doris (Dr. Kham Vay) Ung of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Eric Williams, Matthew (Nheylin) Ung, Adron Ung, and Brent Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brent Arthur Williams; two brothers, Arthur and Robert Eustis.

Memorials may be made to League of Women Voters, Kennedy-King Scholarship Fund or Heartland Humane Society.