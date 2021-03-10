Carole Lux

Sioux City, formerly Salix, Iowa

Carole Lux, 81, of Sioux City and formerly of Salix passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 8, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. A public visitation will be held at 9:30 am at the church, one hour prior to service. (Due to Covid-19 concerns, please bring and wear a mask.) Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Carole Ann (Johnson) Lux was born on March 19, 1939, in Newcastle, Neb., to Earl C. and Thelma A. (Harding) Johnson. She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1957. Carole married Darrell P. Lux on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. Born to this union were six children: Ronald, Steven, Robert, Debra, Rodney, and Theresa. They made their home in Salix.

Carole was a devoted wife and mother. She was always willing to listen and be a rock for her husband and six children, and always there to help her family when needed. She will be greatly missed. Carole enjoyed taking her children camping, dancing, visiting with family and friends, attending family gatherings, and spending time on her computer. She spent several years working at Toy National Bank and MCI. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Lux of Sioux City; her children, Ron (Patricia) Lux of Sloan, Iowa, Steve Lux of Sioux City, Bob (Carrie) Lux of Ponca, Neb., Debbie (Shawn) Jensen of Hubbard, Neb., and Theresa (Cory) Nordstrom of Elkhorn, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Lux; her parents, Earl and Thelma Johnson; a brother, Lyle Johnson; her father-in-law, Andrew Lux, her mother-in-law, Alta Lux; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.