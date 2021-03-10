Menu
Carole Lux
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Carole Lux

Sioux City, formerly Salix, Iowa

Carole Lux, 81, of Sioux City and formerly of Salix passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 8, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. A public visitation will be held at 9:30 am at the church, one hour prior to service. (Due to Covid-19 concerns, please bring and wear a mask.) Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Carole Ann (Johnson) Lux was born on March 19, 1939, in Newcastle, Neb., to Earl C. and Thelma A. (Harding) Johnson. She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1957. Carole married Darrell P. Lux on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. Born to this union were six children: Ronald, Steven, Robert, Debra, Rodney, and Theresa. They made their home in Salix.

Carole was a devoted wife and mother. She was always willing to listen and be a rock for her husband and six children, and always there to help her family when needed. She will be greatly missed. Carole enjoyed taking her children camping, dancing, visiting with family and friends, attending family gatherings, and spending time on her computer. She spent several years working at Toy National Bank and MCI. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Lux of Sioux City; her children, Ron (Patricia) Lux of Sloan, Iowa, Steve Lux of Sioux City, Bob (Carrie) Lux of Ponca, Neb., Debbie (Shawn) Jensen of Hubbard, Neb., and Theresa (Cory) Nordstrom of Elkhorn, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Lux; her parents, Earl and Thelma Johnson; a brother, Lyle Johnson; her father-in-law, Andrew Lux, her mother-in-law, Alta Lux; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
Salix, IA
Mar
12
Service
10:30a.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
Salix, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Carole at MCI . She was a dedicated employee and loved by all. Sympathy to her family. Kind words to Theresa, whom I knew through our careers in HR. RIP to Carole.
Romaine Wiebelhaus
March 11, 2021
I´m so sorry about your loss. Your dad made me a beautiful nativity scene. I also sold them in my shop for awhile.
Leigh Starr
March 10, 2021
