Carole I. Mach

Sioux City, formerly Yankton, S.D.

80, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Services: April 13 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial: Meldal Cemetery, Viborg, S.D. Visitation was held: April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, and resumes one hour prior to service time, at the church.