Carole Steffen

Sioux City

Carole Steffen, 86, of Sioux City passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at First Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Remsen City Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carole was born July 31, 1935, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Jennie (Molden) Rolfes. She graduated from Leeds High School in June of 1953. Carole married Orville Steffen on June 2, 1956, at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union, four children were born. Orville preceded Carole in death on Jan. 19, 1985.

Carole grew up in Sioux City and after graduation worked as a sales person for Sears and as a typist for Dun & Bradstreet. After marrying Orville, the couple moved to the family farm by Remsen where she stayed home to raise her children. After the children were grown, she worked for Loe's Garden Center and Le Mars Truck Stop. After Orville's passing, Carole moved back to Sioux City in 1990 and worked as a merchandiser for several companies until retirement in 2005.

Carole enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and sharing produce with family and friends. She liked to sew, quilt, research family genealogy, work jigsaw puzzles, and cheer on her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Carole is survived by her children Linda (Craig) Orr of Urbandale, Iowa, Jim (Celia Luther) Steffen of Washta, Iowa, Jean (Pat) Hansen of Le Mars, Iowa, and Darlene (Tod) Johnson of Norfolk, Neb.; ten grandchildren and four step-grandchildren Andrea (Brandon) Lyle, Nicole Sturdevant, Kyle (Leslie) Orr, Cory (Amy) Orr, Chris (Bre) Orr, Michelle Steffen, Chris (Susan) Steffen, Aaron (Amanda) Steffen, Jason (Amber) Hansen, Justin Hansen, Jeremy Hansen, Jared Hansen, Jennie Hansen, and Wendi (Brandon) Dandeneau; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband Orville; parents John and Jennie (Molden) Rolfes; brother and his wife Jack (Marion) Rolfes; sister and her husband Dorothy (John) Loe; parents-in-law Fred and Anna Steffen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roy (Marge) Steffen; and granddaughter Jamie Lee Hansen.

Memorials may be sent to "For The Girls" Breast Cancer in Norfolk, Neb., in Carole's memory.