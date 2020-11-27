Carolyn Joan Kounkel

Le Mars, Iowa

Carolyn Joan Kounkel, 81, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, L.C.M.S. in Le Mars. Reverend Timothy Geitz will officiate. Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public visitation, with no family present and limited to 15 people at a time practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Carolyn Joan Larson was born May 29, 1939 in Sioux City, the daughter of Elmer and Hertha (Maschmier) Larson. She was raised on a farm near Hinton. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Correctionville, Iowa. She attended country school, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and graduated from Hinton High School in 1957.

She was united in marriage to Blaine "Bing" Kounkel on Nov. 10, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union, six children were born. She was a homemaker for her family.

Later, Carolyn owned and operated the Orange Blossom Lunch Wagon. She did catering for anniversaries, weddings, farm sales, and other events.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her four children, Jeff Kounkel of Iliff, Colo., Jackie (Dan) Davison of Le Mars, IA, Molly (Curt) Calhoon of Ideal, S.D., and Troy Kounkel of Jasper, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Blaine "Bing" Kounkel; her parents, Elmer and Hertha Larson; two children, Lori Kounkel and David Kounkel; two brothers, one in infancy and Douglas Larson; and sister, Janet (Bill) Ostler.