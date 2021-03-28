Menu
Carolyn M. Peterson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Carolyn M. 'Ki' 'Dago' Peterson

Sioux City

Carolyn M. "Ki" "Dago" Peterson, 85, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Private services will be held. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Carolyn Margaret, the daughter of Pasquale and Mary (Tierno) Alvano, was born March 6, 1936 in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1953.

On Oct. 30, 1954, Carolyn was united in marriage to Louis D. Peterson in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two sons. The family made their home in Sioux City, and Carolyn was a homemaker.

Carolyn was a fantastic cook, an avid bowler, and enjoyed fishing and playing board games. She was always willing to help friends and family who were in need. Carolyn and Louis were inseparable for 64 years and they enjoyed many good times together.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Peterson of Sioux City, and Duane Peterson of Conrad, Iowa; one grandson, Travis Peterson of Gladbrook, Iowa; one sister, Antonette Jianuzzi of Long Beach, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; daughter-in-law, Cindy Combs; one brother in infancy; and three siblings, Joe, Mike, and Rose.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barb (Kelly) Lange for her loving care of Carolyn.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is broken for the loss of my Aunt Ki....condolences to my family.
Carolyn Black Lehn
March 28, 2021
