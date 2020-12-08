Catherine Marie Ehrig

Ida Grove, Iowa

Catherine Marie Ehrig, 94, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove. Father Richard D. Ball will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Visitation (family not present) will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services. During the visitation we are limited to 15 people in the church at a time. Please plan accordingly. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Catherine Marie Ehrig, the oldest of five children born to George A. and Anna M. (Dirksen) Redenius, was born on Oct. 4, 1926, in Oto, Iowa. She grew up in Oto until the family relocated to a farm north of Ida Grove. Catherine attended country school through the 8th grade and then was needed to help on the farm. Later in life Catherine proudly pursued and obtained her GED.

On Aug. 18, 1947, Catherine was united in marriage to Leo J. Ehrig in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove. The couple were blessed with seven children: Anthony "Tony," MaryAnn, Leona, George, Angie, John, and Sharon. Catherine stayed home and raised her family on the farm southeast of Holstein, Iowa, until 1971, when the family relocated to a farm north of Ida Grove.

Music and family were very important to Catherine. In the 60s the family formed the band "The Corn Poppers" and Catherine lent her talents on the keyboard. Today you may know this band by the name of "Next of Kin." Catherine continued to bless those around her with the gift of music, playing from time to time with the band and at the local assisted living and care centers. Catherine was a sweet, soft hearted, soft spoken women, that was always willing to help anybody with anything.

She kept busy in her later years playing music, gardening, babysitting grandchildren and attending all of their events. She also enjoyed making food to share, beating her family at Yahtzee and cards, and looked forward to Sunday dinners with her family. Catherine was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove. Her children fondly recall her walking to mass for years. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children Anthony "Tony" (JoAnn) Ehrig of Cleghorn, Iowa, MaryAnn (Ken) Newquist of Ida Grove, Leona (John) Mason of Odebolt, Iowa, Angie Arbegast of Arthur, Iowa, and Sharon (Mike) Willson of Holstein; daughter-in-law Renee (Jim) Phillips of Sioux City; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren with a couple on the way; sister Mary Agnes Gaffney of Valley, Neb.; and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Anna Redenius; husband Leo Ehrig (1974 due to cancer); sons George and John Ehrig (due to cancer); son-in-law Jerry Arbegast; brothers Paul and George Redenius; and sister Betty Goodman.