Catherine Frost

Sacramento, Calif, formerly Sioux City

On Oct. 22, 2020, the world lost a beautiful, fiercely loving spirit. Catherine "Cathy" Frost, 65, of Sacramento, formerly of Sioux City, was home, surrounded by family and friends, when she passed on after a three-year journey with metastatic breast cancer.

A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a private ceremony in November.

Cathy was born on April 10, 1955, in Michigan, and spent much of her life throughout the Midwest, including nearly 33 years in the Siouxland area. In July 2020, Cathy and Brad moved to Sacramento to be with family during the final stages of Cathy's illness.

Cathy earned a psychology degree with honors from Briar Cliff University, followed by a successful career in medical administration and the real estate sector. Nearly 15 years ago, Cathy pursued her next adventure as a certified master life coach, helping guide many though life's journey. She held a special bond as one of six Letters sisters and cherished spending time with them all.

She is survived by her loving family, including her husband of 45 years, Brad Frost; son, Brian Frost; daughter, Andrea (Brian) Schmid; five grandchildren, Alex, Mollie and Dylan Frost, and Anna and Isabelle Schmid; four sisters, Margaret (Paul) Petroski, Janet (John) Adkins, Pat (Bud) Lynch, and Bonnie (Craig) Gilland; and many nieces and nephews. Cathy also enjoyed the closest of friendships with Cy Wakeman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Peg Letters; and her sister, Donna Lundeen.

Cathy's energy, generosity, and devotion to family and friends will be missed by all who loved her. Most importantly, the impact she had on them will be felt forever. She is remembered for her strength, optimism, thoughtfulness, and inspiration.

To help honor Cathy's memory, please help a friend, teacher, or family in need find peace and joy this holiday season.