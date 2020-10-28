Catherine M. Huser

Sioux City

Catherine May Huser, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as Celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 6 p.m., at the church. Due to the pandemic, the family is requesting that those attending wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Catherine was born on Jan. 9, 1929, in Sioux City, to Francis and Dorcas (Brooks) Fredrickson. She graduated East High School in 1946.

On June 19, 1948, she was united in marriage to Arthur Huser at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. They shared 72 years of marriage. Catherine lived in Sioux City her entire life.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, was in the choir for 40 years with her friends, and in the Prayer Line. She was also a member of The Red Hat Society and Sons of Norway. She enjoyed drawing, painting, rosemaling and decorating miniatures made by Art. She especially enjoyed helping raise her special granddaughter, Thea (Tay-a).

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Arthur Huser of Sioux City; children, William (Jenelle) Huser of South Sioux City, Kenneth (Julie) Huser of Sioux City, Connie (Kirk) Johnson of Sioux City, and Karen (Tom) Casavant of Iowa City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and one granddaughter.