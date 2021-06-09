Cecilia T. Sokolowski

Sioux City

Cecilia T. Sokolowski, 94, of Sioux City, passed away in Hastings, Neb., on June 4, 2021.

Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 96th & Q Street, Omaha, Neb. Private family burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Omaha. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings is serving the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Cecilia was born to Frank and Katherine (Miasowicz) Rams on Sept. 27, 1926, in Sioux City. She married Vincent Sokolowski on Aug. 25, 1946, in Sioux City where they made their home and raised their family in the house Vincent built for them.

Cecilia was a loving wife and mother, dedicated to her husband and family. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, loving every minute she spent with them. Cecilia was a devout religious woman and an active member of her former parish, St. Francis Church. She enjoyed reading, music, fishing trips to Minnesota, Happiness Days, and spending time with family and friends. Cecilia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Cecilia is survived by one son, Gene (Danny) Sokolowski of Scottsdale, Pa.; three daughters, Jan (Dennis) McHale of Hastings, Mary (Frank) Ankenbrand of Omaha, Neb., and Sandy (Mike) Jordan of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Margaret Sokolowski of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Stacy, Matt, Angela, Joshua, Katie, Jackie, and Rebecca; seven great-grandchildren, Kiernan, Skylar, Justine, Emma, Jordyn, Charlie, and Shiloh; and guardian angel Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and five sisters.