Celia M. Southwell
Celia M. Southwell, 92, of Sioux City, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Westwood Nursing and Rehab in Sioux City.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery at Lyons, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive North. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Celia Mae Cates, the daughter of Harry and Emma (Osberg) Cates, was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Lyons, Neb. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1946, where she was a Cheerleader and Baton Specialist.

On Oct. 21, 1947, Celia was united in marriage with Dale Southwell in Lyons. Celia was a homemaker and mother. Dale died Feb. 25, 1997.

Celia was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Riverside Booster Club. She was also a Past President of the Eagles Auxiliary. Celia loved sports and attended Iowa State football games for decades. She also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, especially when they won the World Series in 2016.

Celia is survived by a son, Mel (special friend, Cindy Bisgard) Southwell of Sioux City; a daughter, Patty (Brian) Jenness of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Jenness, Stephanie (Josh) Mitrisin, Scott (Stephanie) Southwell, Aaron Jenness and Brooke Jenness; great-grandchildren, Jacob Mitrisin, Charlotte Jenness, Jackson Mitrisin, Lincoln Jenness, Evan Southwell and Anna Southwell; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Gene; a daughter-in-law, Heidi Southwell; and a sister, Evelyn Ramsey.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our condolences. Celia was a special lady with lots of spunk.
Wayne and Sheri Porter
June 20, 2021
