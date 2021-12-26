Menu
Charles T. "Charlie" Brown
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD

Charles T. 'Charlie' Brown

Brandon, S.D., formerly Cleghorn, Iowa

Charles T. "Charlie" Brown, 72, of Brandon and formerly of Cleghorn passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, S.D., after a six year battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Risen Savior Parish in Brandon, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. also at the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. at South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Arrangements are with George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visit www.georgeboom.com for an online guestbook and link to live stream the funeral.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brown of Brandon; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Koster of Brandon; son, Todd Brown of Cleghorn; four grandchildren, Collin Law-Reinhart, Sylvia Brown and Sienna Brown, and Andrew Koster; six siblings, Dennis (Angela) Brown of White City, Ore., Gary (Nina) Brown of Kerrville, Texas, Glenn (Diana) Brown of Sioux Falls, S.D., Randy (Jane) Brown of Magnolia, Texas, Deb (Rick) Quinn of Rushville, Ill., and Steve Brown of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Mary Brown of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Jim Eblen of Rushville; brothers-in-law, Dan (Sandra) Nilles of Le Mars, Gene (Myrna) Nilles of Sioux Falls, and Harlan Borchers of Le Mars; sisters-in-law, Janet Klein of Le Mars, Clara (Ron) Hunter of Le Mars, Mary Jean Nilles of Escondido, Calif.; and a host of many other relatives and friends.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Risen Savior Parish
Brandon, SD
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Risen Savior Parish
Brandon, SD
Dec
29
Interment
2:00p.m.
South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
So sorry to hear about Charlie. Good friend and neighbor
Allen and Pam Sanow
January 3, 2022
My condolences to you and your family. I had the pleasure of working with Charlie at the Cherokee plant for many years. He was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. He will be truly missed.
Brad Olson
Work
December 27, 2021
