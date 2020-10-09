Charles R. Bromander

Smithland, Iowa

Charles "Charlie" Richard Bromander, 69, of Smithland, gained his heavenly wings Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hornick United Methodist Church in Hornick, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed- Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are encouraged). Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, rural Holly Springs, Iowa, with Masonic funeral rites, Steve Jewett, orator. Visitation will be 2 to 9 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.

Charles was born in Onawa, on July 25, 1951, to Elmer "Ted" and Adelene Bromander. Charles graduated from Sloan (Iowa) High School in 1969. He then went on to attend junior college in Brookings, S.D. After college, Charles took a job as a hog buyer for Wagner at the Sioux City Stockyards. At the closure of the stockyards, Charles became employed with John Morrell & Co. Charles would work up the ladder, becoming the plant manager of the animal feeds division until his retirement in 2016.

On Dec. 17, 1988, Charles married the love of his life, Judi Forch. In to this marriage, Charles brought a beautiful daughter, Jennifer, and a witty son, Theodore "Ted." Judi also brought a compassionate son, Toby, and a strong daughter, Danielle "Dani." Together, they formed an impeccable team.

He loved to travel with Judi, never meeting a stranger along the way. When the cattle allowed, Charles would venture off to places unknown to hunt and/or fish with friends and family. Family meant everything to Charles, whether blood-related or a close family friend.

Charles was a member of the Woodbury County Cattlemen, Attica Masonic Lodge 502 A.F. & A.M., and Natural Resources Conservation Services, as well as a life-time member of Hornick United Methodist Church. He could often be found attending any number of fundraisers in the community, attending his grandchildren's' activities or on his deck enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.

Charles is survived by his mother, Adelene Bromander; loving wife, Judi Bromander; son-in-law, Glen Thompson; son, Toby Davidson; son, Ted (Sonja) Bromander; daughter, Dani (Aaron) Lee; grandchildren, Austin Bromander, Alexis Bromander, Brylie Davidson, Madelyn Thompson, Ava Lee, Cooper Thompson and Aiden Lee; sisters, Marilyn (Ken) Burke, Vicki (Keith) Wright, Theo (Chris) Kreger, Ellen McGuire and Julie (Ron) Anderson; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Edith Bromander and Oscar and Violet Satter; father, Elmer (Ted) Bromander; and beautiful daughter, Jennifer Thompson.