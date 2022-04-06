Charles 'Dick' Semple

Sioux City

Charles "Dick" Semple, 97, of Sioux City died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W 5th St. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charles Richard "Dick" Semple was born Oct. 30, 1924, in Sioux City, the son of Harley and Olive (Quirk) Semple. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City Public Schools graduating from Central High School in 1943. Dick married Nada Reinwein at St. Boniface Catholic Church April 8, 1953. To this union three children were born, Gloria, Victoria and Lydia. They later divorced. He married Doris Veldhuizen Oct. 22, 1966.

As a young man, Dick delivered newspapers and later worked as a Soda Jerk at Gaskins Drug Store. He also worked at the Sioux City Stockyards "Hay Gang," Lewis System Armored Car as a Messenger Driver, and as a Radio Announcer for KELO Radio in Sioux Falls, S.D. Dick was a Representative for the Iowa State Policeman's Association Magazine and a charter member and original First Treasurer for the Siouxland Council on Alcoholism. He was also employed in several sales positions into his mid 80s. Since 2014, Dick has been a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

He is survived by his daughters, Gloria Semple and Victoria (Ken) Semple-Bessette; two stepsons, Randy Veldhuizen and Chuck (Debbie) Veldhuizen; many grandchildren, including two grandsons Adam and Lucas Semple; many great-grandchildren, including great-granddaughter Kennedi Valladoid; and a sister, Colleen Baker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; daughter, Lydia; one grandchild; brother, George; and sister, Mary Lou.