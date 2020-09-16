Charles V. "Chuck" Swanson

Dakota City

Charles V. "Chuck" Swanson, 83, of Dakota City, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Chuck, the son of Nels Eric and Montus Swanson, was born May 18, 1937, in Sioux City. He was raised in Dakota City.

On April 2, 1955 Chuck was united in marriage to Dorothy Eacret in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two daughters. The family made their home in Sioux City.

Chuck served in the Air National Guard from 1953-1954. He worked at the Sioux City Foundry, City of Sioux City for 33 years until retirement. He chose to continue working as a seasonal employee for the Parks and Recreation Dept. of South Sioux City.

Chuck was a past Master of Landmark Lodge of Sioux City and also a member of Omadi Lodge of South Sioux City. He was a member of Abu Bekr Shriners in the cycle corps and served as captain in 1980.

Chuck enjoyed racing stock cars and was an avid Sprint Car and Nascar fan. He enjoyed cheering on the Cornhuskers.

Chuck looked forward to going to Knoxville, Iowa with his wife, daughter Debbie, son-in-law Jeff, and great-grandson Cole to watch the sprint cars. He and Dorothy went for the past 35 years.

Chuck enjoyed spending time with family, sitting in his garage visiting with friends, being outside, and feeding the birds and squirrels.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Dorothy Swanson of Dakota City; daughters, Teresa Valdez of Sioux City, and Debbie (Jeff) Davis of Sioux City; grandchildren, Kim (Mike) Hofmeister, Jason (Doreen) Moore, Jessica (Bob) James, Stephanie (Ray) James, Rachel (Brodie) Veit, Deanna (Shawn) Johnson; special great-grandson, Cole Hofmeister; two self-adopted sons, Ramon Agurie and Roman Agurie; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Truchan of Hilo, Hawaii; brother, Keith (Patty) Swanson of Fruita, Colo.; sister-in-law, Pili Swanson of Kona, Hawaii; brother-in-law, Dan (Madonna) Eacret of LeMars; aunt, JoAnn Wilson of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Nels Eric and Montus Swanson; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Gracie Eacret; sisters, Shirley Menefee and Bev Hansen; brothers, Kenny Swanson, Steve Swanson, and Dean Eric; brothers-in-law, Don Menefee and Kenny Hansen; sister-in-law, Betty Swanson; and son-in-law, Donny Valdez.