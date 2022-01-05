Charles L. 'Chuck' Wood

Formerly Sioux Falls, S.D.

Charles L. "Chuck" Wood, 95, formerly of Sioux Falls passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Echo Hills Providence Place in Omaha, Neb.

Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3601 E. Dudley Lane, Sioux Falls. The service was livestreamed at the Holy Spirit YouTube website. Masks and social distancing were practiced. Inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Chuck was born to Hobart and Abbie Kneedler Wood on Sept. 29, 1926 in Sioux City. He was immediately followed by twin sister, Constance.

Chuck attended Hunt Elementary School, Central High School, and Morningside College. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and traveled on the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2019.

After jobs with the US Postal Service, the Sioux City Stockyards, Schilling Spices and Cudahy Meat Packing Company, he took a position with Benedict and Oosterhuis of Sioux Falls as a food broker, a position he held until he and Jim Westra bought the company in 1980. The company had offices in Sioux City and Sioux Falls and covered the territories of North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri. Chuck retired in 1991.

He married Mary Ann Hines at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City in 1950. To this union five children were born: Connie Mahan of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Tom Wood of Omaha; Teresa Wood (Greg Gilsdorf) of Omaha; Amy (Tony) Gale of Des Moines, Iowa; and Hobie (Bethany Golombeski), Dubuque, Iowa.

He married Dolores "Dodie" Dillon Byers in 1971. They had one child together, Charley (Patty), and Chuck became stepfather to the Byers children: Matthew (Alison) of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; Christopher; John (Anne) of Lincoln, Neb.; Sara (John) Gallagher of Bennington, Neb.; and Mary Andrews. Dodie died in 1989.

Chuck married Bernadine "Birdie" Millette in 1992 in Sioux Falls and was welcomed into the family by her four children: David (Rosemary) Millette, Robert Millette, and Karen (Jeff) Reiter all of Sioux Falls, and Janet (George) Studdert of Sonoma, Calif. Birdie died in 2018.

Chuck is survived by his six children; stepchildren; daughter-in-law Jill (David) Rowe; 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Virginia (Robert) Snowden, Peggy (Jim) DuBois and Connie (Bob) Temple; former wife Mary Ann; wives Dodie and Birdie; stepsons Christopher and Robert; and grandson SFC Edwin C.L. Wood.

Memorials may be directed to O'Gorman High School, McCrossans Boys Ranch or the NRA.