Charles F. "Dubby" Wynn
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Charles F. Dubby Wynn

Sioux City

Charles F. "Dubby" Wynn, 75, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Community Memorial Health Center, in Hartley, Iowa, following a long illness. He was with his family when he passed.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City with a prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. with Rev. Tom Rich officiating. Services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Mike Ring will be doing the funeral service.

Charles was born to Clifford and Louise (Michel) Wynn on Sept. 23, 1946, in Tracy, Minn. As a small child Charles moved to Sioux City with his family. He resided in Sioux City until he was placed in the Community Memorial Health Care in Hartley until his passing.

Charles was proud of his Tow Truck Business and was proud of being a Disabled Veteran. Charles was very proud of being in the Army's 1st Cavalry as a combat medic (field medic) during the Vietnam War.

Charles loved riding his Harley Davidson, going to Sturgis Bike Rally and many other bike rallies. Charles also enjoyed fishing, target practice and playing pool. He never met a stranger.

Charles is survived by six children Tonisa Bennett, Eadie (Mike) Sweezy, Annett Wynn, Jody Wynn, Amanda Wynn and Jacob Wynn; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandkids; brother Vernon Wynn; sister-in-law Carole Wynn; and three nieces and their families.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Louise Wynn; brother Scharrel Wynn; aunt and uncle Leland and Pauline Wynn; nephew Mike Wynn; and cousin John Wynn.

Pallbearers will be Sean Ring, Jason Ring, Tim Berger, David Berger, Jacob Wynn and Steve Pickering. Honorary pallbearers will be: Mike Wynn and John Wynn.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Mar
23
Service
12:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to school with his son Jody, in the mid 80's. I got to know Dubby from the loop days & he was just a very nice person. R.I.P. Sincerely, Tony Counter
Tony M Counter
Friend
March 22, 2022
R.I.P. my long time friend and Brother...We had some great times together since our childhood. Your buddy, Abelson.
Tommy Abelson
Friend
March 21, 2022
