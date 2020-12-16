Menu
Charlotte A. Graham
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Charlotte A. Graham

Sioux City

Charlotte A. Graham, 74, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Graceland Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery may meet at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel at 12:45 P.M. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charlotte was born on Nov. 20, 1946 in Sioux City to Clarence and Augusta (Bruggeman) Lyons. After graduating from Central High School she started her career in the telephone business. She worked as an operator for Ma Bell and later for MCI. She then retired to take care of her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Jason) Olson of Sioux City, Larry (Cara) Graham of Scranton, Ark.; step-daughter, Holly Bohac of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Mitchel and Joseph Olson, and Hope Graham; sister-in-law and longtime best friend, Janice Lyons of Peachtree City, Ga.; niece, Jeannine Nyangira of Omaha; nephews, John (Nancy) Lyons of Peachtree City, and Keith (Gloria Morgan) Lyons of Springerville, Ariz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Graham; brother, Clarence Lyons; and sister-in-law, Diana Nyangira.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at MercyOne Medical for the unprecedented care and compassion shown to Charlotte and her family, and for helping to ease the pain during this difficult time.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Cemetery
IA
I am so saddened to see that my junior high school and high school friend, Charlotte, has passed. We lost track of each other after a couple of years after we graduated....and I am so sorry that happened. I recognized that high school graduation picture right away. Charlotte was such a dear, sweet person. I will cherish the memories I have of her. My sympathy to her family.
Sheila Powell Petersen
December 16, 2020
