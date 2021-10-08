Charlotte Louise Krug Petty

Brunswick, Ga., formerly Sioux City

Charlotte Louise Krug Petty, 88, of Brunswick passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

At her request, no services will be held.

Charlotte was born May 23, 1933, in Atkins, Iowa, to Clarence John and Abigail Harnisch Krug and lived most of her life in Sioux City.

Charlotte never missed a day during her first 12 years of school and was salutatorian of her graduating class. She graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska. Charlotte had a fulfilling career as a teacher and principal in the Iowa school system.

Charlotte led an adventurous life and loved camping. She was an accomplished water skier, loved swimming, kayaking, boating, motorcycling (yes she rode her own) and flying in her family's private airplane. She was an artist with crafts and sewing. Charlotte touched countless lives, many complete strangers, with her hand crafted candy boxes, greeting cards, sewn bags for military, and backpacks for kids. She was active in church, commissioned as a Stephens Minister, and was certainly a humble caring, loving and giving person.

She is survived by her sons, James E. Petty, and Stephen V. Petty, both of Seneca, S.C.; and sisters, Ruth Hudson of Washington, and Thelma Huffer (Robert) of Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Maynord Krug; and brother David Krug.

"Bye, for now," as she'd always say.