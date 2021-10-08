Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte Louise Krug Petty
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Charlotte Louise Krug Petty

Brunswick, Ga., formerly Sioux City

Charlotte Louise Krug Petty, 88, of Brunswick passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

At her request, no services will be held.

Charlotte was born May 23, 1933, in Atkins, Iowa, to Clarence John and Abigail Harnisch Krug and lived most of her life in Sioux City.

Charlotte never missed a day during her first 12 years of school and was salutatorian of her graduating class. She graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska. Charlotte had a fulfilling career as a teacher and principal in the Iowa school system.

Charlotte led an adventurous life and loved camping. She was an accomplished water skier, loved swimming, kayaking, boating, motorcycling (yes she rode her own) and flying in her family's private airplane. She was an artist with crafts and sewing. Charlotte touched countless lives, many complete strangers, with her hand crafted candy boxes, greeting cards, sewn bags for military, and backpacks for kids. She was active in church, commissioned as a Stephens Minister, and was certainly a humble caring, loving and giving person.

She is survived by her sons, James E. Petty, and Stephen V. Petty, both of Seneca, S.C.; and sisters, Ruth Hudson of Washington, and Thelma Huffer (Robert) of Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Maynord Krug; and brother David Krug.

"Bye, for now," as she'd always say.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your Mother was an amazing woman. She was my home economics teacher at Herbert Hoover JR. high school. She was also my Mother´s home economics teacher at Central High school. She taught me how to sew, make a baked Alaska, sugar cookies, and biscuits. I made a pair of shorts with a drawstring in her class. Those shorts lasted for many many years. In eighth grade, our parents came to our home economics class and we baked for them. As the seventh graders would show off what they had sewn in their class. The whole class thought it was so cool that she rode a motorcycle. She told us she wrote a Kawasaki. She taught us about grooming and also touched on many subjects that really made me look at life from a different perspective. She was old-school, and taught us manners and courtesy. After reading her obituary, I never realized what an incredible woman she was. My best friend and I talk about her almost every time we talk. We both had her in 1987. As you can see, she really did touch our lives in a special way! My sincere condolences to your family. She will never be forgotten!
Andrea Norcott
School
January 2, 2022
Jim and Steve: My condolences on the loss of your mom. She was such a nice person! I remember the motorcycle rides but remember more the times up the river that we had. I also remember getting several hand-crocheted vests from her that I often wore; she was so talented in her sewing and craft skills! My thoughts are with you in your loss.
Diane Chapman Lloyd
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results