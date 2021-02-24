Menu
Cheri L. Farrell
1952 - 2021
Cheri L. Farrell

Sioux City

Cheri L. Farrell, 68 of Sioux City passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at a local care facility.

Time of Sharing was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until time of sharing at the funeral home.

Cheri Lee Farrell was born June 17, 1952 in Benton Harbor, Mich. Cheri lived in several places until she settled down in Sioux City. She had many talents, but cooking was her favorite. She worked in many restaurants and enjoyed cooking for people. Cheri also worked in call centers and as a Taxi Driver, which was her favorite job.

Cheri was great with people and could make them laugh. If you were having a bad day all you had to do was call Cheri and she would make you smile.

Cheri loved being with family; it was the most important part of her life. She loved to cook big meals and play card games with family and friends. Her favorite games where Phase Ten and 31. Cheri loved to watch Wheel of Fortune with her friend Jessi over the phone and loved to watch Family Feud. She loved to text Nancy all night like a teenager instead of going to bed.

She is survived by her daughter, Traci Heath; son-in-law, Steven Karr; daughter, Tami Farrell; granddaughters, Rayven, Alex, Heavenlee, and Nevaeh; great-grandson, Dylan; and two close friends, Nancy Gorham, and Jessi Moser Kunkl.

Cheri was preceded in death by her father, William Moss; mother, Sharon McLaine; and brother, Gary Moss.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Cheri at MCI she was my supervisor.She was so supportive and encouraging to us .She always knew how to make you laugh.God bless her what is our loss is heavens gain.
Diana Rose Grundy
February 24, 2021
