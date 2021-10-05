Cheryl D. Martinez

Dakota City

Cheryl D. Martinez, 71, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with burial to follow in Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Cheryl D. Simmons, the daughter of Paul and Betheen (Leach) Simmons, was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Pisgah, Iowa. She attended Central High School. Cheryl was employed at various jobs.

On July 12, 1986, Cheryl was united in marriage to Jesus Martinez in Elk Point, S.D. She worked in packaging at Interbake Foods, where she retired from.

Cheryl's most relaxing time was sitting in front of the fire pit with her family.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Jesus of Dakota City; son, Eric (Kendra Dumdei) Tapia of Sioux City; three "special grandchildren," Olivia, Evelyn, and Ethan; three sisters, Bonnie Simmons, Karen Dawdy, and Sharon Allison, all of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lee Wellington; and two brothers, Terry and Tom Simmons.