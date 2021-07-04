Menu
Christina Jacobsen
FUNERAL HOME
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH

Christina (Elliott) Jacobsen

Canton, Ohio, formerly Sioux City

Christina (Elliott) Jacobsen, 37, of Canton, formerly of Sioux City, entered into the presence of the Lord on June 25, 2021, after courageously battling metastatic breast cancer.

The celebration of her life will occur 2 p.m., July 10, at North Canton Church of Christ. Lamiell Funeral Home of Canton is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her parents, David and Peggy Elliott of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Sioux City; husband, Janson; daughter, Juliet; sister, Catherine (Jonathan) Moore; and many more.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/f4cb66aa to support her family has been set up or donations may be given to RAHAB Ministries, 901 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, OH 44707 https://www.rahab-ministries.org/

Christina's life story and other information may be found on their website, https://www.lamiellfuneralhome.com/


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
Janson, lifting you up as you celebrate Christina's life and legacy
Malone Univeristy
July 6, 2021
Christina was a beautiful person and full of Gods spirit and love. We will see you again sweet lady!
Paula Hodge
Friend
July 4, 2021
