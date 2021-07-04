Christina (Elliott) Jacobsen

Canton, Ohio, formerly Sioux City

Christina (Elliott) Jacobsen, 37, of Canton, formerly of Sioux City, entered into the presence of the Lord on June 25, 2021, after courageously battling metastatic breast cancer.

The celebration of her life will occur 2 p.m., July 10, at North Canton Church of Christ. Lamiell Funeral Home of Canton is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her parents, David and Peggy Elliott of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Sioux City; husband, Janson; daughter, Juliet; sister, Catherine (Jonathan) Moore; and many more.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/f4cb66aa to support her family has been set up or donations may be given to RAHAB Ministries, 901 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, OH 44707 https://www.rahab-ministries.org/

Christina's life story and other information may be found on their website, https://www.lamiellfuneralhome.com/