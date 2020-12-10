Menu
Cindy Murray
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Cindy Murray

McCook Lake, S.D.

55, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Services: Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation: one hour prior to service time.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Chris Eckerman
December 3, 2021
So shocked and saddened to learn of Cindy´s passing. She was always a joy to be around. We are so sorry for your loss.
Larry & Sherry Pixler
December 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. My fondest memories were here smile and fly by seat of pants as we worked together at IBP. She broke the racial barrier with her mom & dad. Such a wonderful person to know
Tonie Greve
December 10, 2020
Was very saddened to hear of Cindy´s death this week. It was my pleasure to meet her a few years back and spend a couple hours with her, Brian and other members of the family while eating some yummy food together. My heart is so heavy at this time, for my childhood best friend ever, Brian Murray, who has lost his wife and soul mate, at such a young age. Continued prayers for Brian and Cindy´s family and friends. Love, Bob
Bob Jensen
December 9, 2020
Erica Hansen
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Cindy passing. Worked with her several years at the school. She was a very caring and pleasant person. My condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Dave Johnson
December 9, 2020
Chris Eckerman
December 9, 2020
