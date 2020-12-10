Was very saddened to hear of Cindy´s death this week. It was my pleasure to meet her a few years back and spend a couple hours with her, Brian and other members of the family while eating some yummy food together. My heart is so heavy at this time, for my childhood best friend ever, Brian Murray, who has lost his wife and soul mate, at such a young age. Continued prayers for Brian and Cindy´s family and friends. Love, Bob

Bob Jensen December 9, 2020