So shocked and saddened to learn of Cindy´s passing. She was always a joy to be around. We are so sorry for your loss.
Larry & Sherry Pixler
December 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. My fondest memories were here smile and fly by seat of pants as we worked together at IBP. She broke the racial barrier with her mom & dad. Such a wonderful person to know
Tonie Greve
December 10, 2020
Was very saddened to hear of Cindy´s death this week. It was my pleasure to meet her a few years back and spend a couple hours with her, Brian and other members of the family while eating some yummy food together. My heart is so heavy at this time, for my childhood best friend ever, Brian Murray, who has lost his wife and soul mate, at such a young age. Continued prayers for Brian and Cindy´s family and friends. Love, Bob
Bob Jensen
December 9, 2020
Erica Hansen
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Cindy passing. Worked with her several years at the school. She was a very caring and pleasant person. My condolences to the family. She will be missed.