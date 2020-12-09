Cindy Murray

McCook Lake, S.D.

Cindy Murray, 55, of McCook Lake passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Meyer brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Cindy was born Aug. 20, 1965 in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of William "Bill" and Myrna (Davis) Eckerman. She was the second of three children. Cindy graduated from East High School in 1983. She later joined the Army. She served at Fort Dix, N.J. and attended Army combat medic training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Cindy met the love of her life, Brian Murray in 1992, and they wed on July 1, 1995. To this union she became stepmother to Brian's daughter Dezeri and they welcomed a son, William K. Murray. They lived happily in McCook Lake their entire marriage. Cindy had several jobs over the years, meeting many friends along the way, and she was most recently employed at Dakota Valley School for the past 15 years.

Cindy loved being outdoors, and enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling. She especially loved 4th of July parties and gatherings for Christmas. She was a giving person who always had a smile on her face. She loved to cook and bring food to all gatherings. She was so proud of her son and loved to spoil her children and grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her brothers, niece and nephew, and close friends.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; son William Murray & fiancé Samantha Meyer; stepdaughter Dezeri & son-in-law Tony Nelson; grandchildren Kaylie (Todd) Murray, and Nicholas Nelson; great-grandchildren Karsen, Jaxsen, and Leigha Cooley; brothers Chris (Shelly) Eckerman and Chuck Eckerman; nephew Tim Eckerman; niece Kristina Eckerman; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, extended family, and close friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law Dorothy Murray; and many aunts and uncles.