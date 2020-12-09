Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cindy Murray
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Cindy Murray

McCook Lake, S.D.

Cindy Murray, 55, of McCook Lake passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Meyer brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Cindy was born Aug. 20, 1965 in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of William "Bill" and Myrna (Davis) Eckerman. She was the second of three children. Cindy graduated from East High School in 1983. She later joined the Army. She served at Fort Dix, N.J. and attended Army combat medic training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Cindy met the love of her life, Brian Murray in 1992, and they wed on July 1, 1995. To this union she became stepmother to Brian's daughter Dezeri and they welcomed a son, William K. Murray. They lived happily in McCook Lake their entire marriage. Cindy had several jobs over the years, meeting many friends along the way, and she was most recently employed at Dakota Valley School for the past 15 years.

Cindy loved being outdoors, and enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling. She especially loved 4th of July parties and gatherings for Christmas. She was a giving person who always had a smile on her face. She loved to cook and bring food to all gatherings. She was so proud of her son and loved to spoil her children and grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her brothers, niece and nephew, and close friends.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; son William Murray & fiancé Samantha Meyer; stepdaughter Dezeri & son-in-law Tony Nelson; grandchildren Kaylie (Todd) Murray, and Nicholas Nelson; great-grandchildren Karsen, Jaxsen, and Leigha Cooley; brothers Chris (Shelly) Eckerman and Chuck Eckerman; nephew Tim Eckerman; niece Kristina Eckerman; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, extended family, and close friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law Dorothy Murray; and many aunts and uncles.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Chris Eckerman
December 3, 2021
So shocked and saddened to learn of Cindy´s passing. She was always a joy to be around. We are so sorry for your loss.
Larry & Sherry Pixler
December 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. My fondest memories were here smile and fly by seat of pants as we worked together at IBP. She broke the racial barrier with her mom & dad. Such a wonderful person to know
Tonie Greve
December 10, 2020
Was very saddened to hear of Cindy´s death this week. It was my pleasure to meet her a few years back and spend a couple hours with her, Brian and other members of the family while eating some yummy food together. My heart is so heavy at this time, for my childhood best friend ever, Brian Murray, who has lost his wife and soul mate, at such a young age. Continued prayers for Brian and Cindy´s family and friends. Love, Bob
Bob Jensen
December 9, 2020
Erica Hansen
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Cindy passing. Worked with her several years at the school. She was a very caring and pleasant person. My condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Dave Johnson
December 9, 2020
Chris Eckerman
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results