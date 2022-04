Cindy Olson

Akron, Iowa

57, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Services: Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron. Burial: at a later date, Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron.