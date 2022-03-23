Cindy Wright

Madison Lake, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Cindy Wright, 73, of Madison Lake died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato, Minn.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cynthia Anna, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Jordan) Niebaum, was born on Jan. 7, 1949, in Sioux City. She graduated from Sioux City Riverside High School in 1967. On Aug. 23, 1969, she married Charles Wray Wright at the Riverside United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

Cindy started her career as a paraprofessional at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School, where she worked for 11 years. In 1990, she earned her bachelor's degree from Morningside College in Sioux City. Cindy then became a teacher in Jackson, Neb., for one year before moving to Madison Lake. She continued her career as a teacher at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School for 19 years. Cindy was awarded the Teacher of the Year at WEM in the 2000-2001 school year. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and was an avid reader. Above all, Cindy cherished the time with her grandchildren and loved spending time at the lake.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Chuck of Madison Lake; son, Mike (Paula) Wright of North Sioux City and their children, Braeden, Keaten and Colten; daughter, Jill (Ryan) Adams of Lakewood, Colo., and their children, Harper, Everett, and Emmy; siblings, DeeAnn (Gary) Dimmitt, Linda Phillips, Walter Niebaum and Richard Kneeland; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews; and other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Niebaum; and brother-in-law, Gary Phillips.