Clarrene A. Leffler
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Clarrene A. Leffler

South Sioux City

Clarrene A. Leffler, 76, of South Sioux City passed away, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Clarrene was born the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Dethlefs) Etchison on April 22, 1944 in Mapleton, Iowa. She married Edward N. Leffler on April 10, 1964 in Ponca, Neb. They made their home in South Sioux City. Edward died in 2016.

Clarrene ran a home daycare for over 40 years. She really loved working with kids.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards with her sisters. She was a longtime active member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Clarrene is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Robbie) Reed of South Sioux City; siblings, Marliss (Lowell) Stading, Edith Chester, Robert (Julie) Etchison, Mark (Peggy) Etchison, and Shelly (Jamie) DeNoya; grandchildren, Breanna (Cody) Reed, Maraya (Davis) Griffin, Alyssa (Joshua) Wellborn, and Joshua Reed; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; daughter, Tina; brother, Wyland; sister, Maurdeen; and great-granddaughter in infancy.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
South Sioux City, NE
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to Clarrene's family. Clarrene and I are cousins . Our Mom's were sisters. We always knew she took care of kids and loved them. God's Blessings to you all as you go through the sad days ahead.
David and Janice Nemitz
March 12, 2021
Shanon and Mary O'Meara
March 10, 2021
Etchison Family
March 10, 2021
