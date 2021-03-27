Menu
Claudette L. Hummel
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Claudette L. Hummel

South Sioux City

Claudette L. Hummel, 84, of South Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery in Cushing, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Claudette was born on July 6, 1936, in Red Oak, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Esther (Wright) Hettwer. She graduated from the Cushing High School in 1955. She married Norman Hummel on Dec. 28, 1957; after their divorce, she moved to Sioux City in 1969. For 33 years she worked at the Marian Health Center as a Registration Clerk, retiring in 2012.

Claudette enjoyed crochet, loved baking and being with her family during the holidays. She had a great sense of humor, and loved a great joke.

Claudette is survived by her son Layne Hummel of Hornick; daughters Kristie Pickens of South Sioux City, and Jodie (Gary) Larson of Sioux City; and her grandchildren Anna Larson, Zach Hummel, and Leah Hummel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Barry Pickens.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Apr
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Kris, Layne and Jodi, so sorry for the loss of your Mother. You always took such good care of each other. Praying your memories will see you thru these difficult times.
Gloria Jackson
March 31, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Mark&Darlene Holcomb
March 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Kristie, Jody, and Layne and Claudette's grandchildren. Sandi Newberry
Sandi Newberry
March 29, 2021
Claudette and I went to school together in Cushing. her parents owned a grocery store in Cushing. When Dale and I got married they gave us a box of spices which was a very useful gift. Thoughts and prayers are with you. Dale and Janice Grell formerly of Cushing
Janice k grell
March 29, 2021
Send our sympathy to you and family in the loss of Claudette, My parents owned Green´s Dairy in Holstein, Fritz and Esther sold Green´s milk at their store. They were great friends, also Tootie and Frieda Brosamle. Many happy memories of them partying together. Claudette was in high school in those years. Did see her at Mercy Hospital when she was in admitting there. A good friend from our growing up years. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Alvin and Donna (Green) Kay, formerly of Holstein, IA.
March 28, 2021
sorry for your loss
Donald Eastman
March 27, 2021
