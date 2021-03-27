Claudette L. Hummel

South Sioux City

Claudette L. Hummel, 84, of South Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery in Cushing, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Claudette was born on July 6, 1936, in Red Oak, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Esther (Wright) Hettwer. She graduated from the Cushing High School in 1955. She married Norman Hummel on Dec. 28, 1957; after their divorce, she moved to Sioux City in 1969. For 33 years she worked at the Marian Health Center as a Registration Clerk, retiring in 2012.

Claudette enjoyed crochet, loved baking and being with her family during the holidays. She had a great sense of humor, and loved a great joke.

Claudette is survived by her son Layne Hummel of Hornick; daughters Kristie Pickens of South Sioux City, and Jodie (Gary) Larson of Sioux City; and her grandchildren Anna Larson, Zach Hummel, and Leah Hummel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Barry Pickens.