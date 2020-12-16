Claudia Jean Shephard

Sergeant Bluff

Claudia Jean Shephard, 60, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Memorial Services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Claudia was born Dec. 30, 1959 in Sioux City, the daughter of the late Gloria Jean Barclay and Ray Harmond Olson. Claudia is retired from Casey's. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her three dogs, Wiggles, Taz and Tazzie. She loved baking and talking with her family.

She loved the Holidays and Birthdays. This was the time she got to spend with the whole family enjoying life and talking about everything. She enjoyed baking Christmas goodies with her mom and they would give them out to the family and friends. She loved the time she spent with her nieces and nephews at this time of the year. She was so looking forward to carrying out the family traditions that her mom had started with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Lea (Jason) Hall of Halifax, Pa., and Lydia Mae Browning (Nathan) Himmelreich of Halifax and Sergeant Bluff; a grandson, Ethyn Ryder Himmelreich of Halifax, Pa.; two brothers, Clifford (Shelley) Olson of Sioux City and Travis Barclay of Sioux City; two sisters, Carmen (Rob) Olson of Paris, Texas, and Connie Olson of Henry, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Claudia is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Jean Barclay; father, Ray Harmond Olson; step-father, Everette Barclay; and sister-in-law, Jeni Barclay.