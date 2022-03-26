Clayton Mace Sr.

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Clayton Mace Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 61, in Colorado Springs surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He and his brother Bruce Mace will be celebrated in a combined service from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Mary Treglia Center, 900 Jennings St., Sioux City. Visitation will be from from 3 to 5 p.m.

Clay was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Wagner, S.D., to Betty Taylor and the late Vernon Mace Sr. He was the eighth of 13 children.

Clay was a devoted father and coparent. His primary joys in life came from the family he created with Rhonda Hill, his connections with his siblings, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Clay was a hard worker and a committed provider. A lover of a good joke or a movie line, Clay loved to make those around him smile. He was a master of many trades, and a friend to all. Clay was a joker, a smoker, a midnight Toker, and now he's playing his music in the sun.

Clay is survived by his mother, Betty Taylor; siblings, Bobby Mace, Tommy Mace, PeeWee Taylor, and Beth Middleton; children, Larissa LaDeaux, Elysia Mace, Clayton Mace Jr., Tashia (Gary Calderon), Felicia (Jake Bakes), Destin (Briana Mace), Kieshia (Killan Pearson), Shonda (Kenny Adam); and 19 grandchildren.

Clay is preceded in death by his siblings, Macen Greyface, Randy Deal, Lizzy Taylor, Vernon Mace Jr., Nora Taylor, and Bruce Mace; and his beloved best friend and dog Chi-Chi.