Cleo C. Begnoche, 92, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at a local care center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Terry Roder officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. all at the church.

Cleo was born April 6, 1928 in Vermillion, S.D., the son of Archie and Emma (Girard) Begnoche. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, S.D. Cleo married Shirley Donovan on Oct. 30, 1948, in Sioux City. He enlisted in the Iowa National Guard from 1950-1954.

Cleo worked as a steamfitter for Cutty's, maintenance for Flavorland, a maintenance supervisor for Siouxland Quality Meats, a plumbing inspector, and then the maintenance superintendent for the Water Treatment Plant and the Sewage Treatment plant until retirement. He had his first class hydronics license, first class refrigeration license, and plumbing license. He was a proud grape grower and wine maker.

Cleo loved to square dance and he and Shirley were members of the Siouxland Whirlers. He also loved to fish and scuba dive. The couple became snowbirds in their later years, spending time in Phoenix, Ariz., Rockport, Texas, and Florida. Cleo was a member of the Eagles, Knights of Columbus, International Order of Foresters, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children Marlene Strandburg of Grain Valley, Mo., Larry (Georgi) Begnoche of Sioux City, Ronald (Mary) Begnoche of Sioux City; Kevin (Robin) Begnoche of Elk Point, S.D.; grandchildren Sarah Kasperbauer (Tracy Grecian), Jennifer (Brian) Bellinghausen, Amy (Shane) Briley, Gerry (Tina) Begnoche, Melanie Begnoche (Tyson Ford, Nick Moriston), Anthony Begnoche, Cody Begnoche, Brandon (Athyr) O'Neill, April Nelson; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother Harvey Begnoche; and sister Carol Bliven.

Cleo was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley on Aug. 24, 2013; sister Eileen Bush; son-in-law Delford Strandburg; and grandson Ryan Begnoche.