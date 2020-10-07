Cleo "Bud" Ping

Sloan, Iowa

Cleo "Bud" Ping, 88, of Sloan, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private family memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Township Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Smith-Rhodes Post 295 of Sloan, Iowa. A public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa. (Due to Covid-19 family will not be present at the visitation. Social distancing measures must be followed and masks are encouraged). Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Cleo Edwin Ping was born on June 26, 1932, in rural Sloan, the son of Cleo Henry and Pearl Marie (Wright) Ping. He grew up in Compton, Calif. and Whiting, Iowa and graduated from Whiting High School in 1951.

Bud joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 15, 1952 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 27, 1954. He worked as the Whiting School custodian until the early 1960s. Bud and his brother, Clifford, purchased Dahl Brothers Oil in Sloan in the mid-1960s. They opened as Ping's 66 Service and operated until 1993. Bud worked for the City of Sloan in the maintenance department until his passing.

Bud and Ila Jeanette (Foss) Ping were united into marriage on July 12, 1959 in Soldier, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Michael and Carla.

Bud loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, the outdoors, and socializing with friends. He was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved reading westerns and historical events. He especially enjoyed attending metal detecting events. Bud enjoyed many family trips to the Black Hills.

Bud was a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Patricia) Ping of Salix, Iowa, and Carla (Bruce) Tevis of Hornick, Iowa; granddaughter, Aryn Ping of Des Moines; grandson, Aric (Katie) Ping of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Skylar Ping; sister, Lanette Reitz of Correctionville, Iowa; brother, Clifford (Kay) Ping of Sloan; brother-in-law, Gordon (Barb) Foss of Soldier; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Henry and Pearl Marie (Wright) Ping; his wife, Ila Jeanette (Foss) Ping; parents-in-law, Oscar and Edith (Johnson) Foss; brother, Dan (Peggy) Ping; brother-in-law, Lawrence Reitz; and sister-in-law, Janet (Ulven) Foss.