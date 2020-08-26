Clifford Faust

Westfield, Iowa

Clifford 'Smokie' Faust, 93, of Westfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Clifford Clarence Faust was born on Sept. 25, 1926, to John A. and Helen (Buryanek) Faust, in rural Plymouth County, Iowa. He was raised in rural Plymouth County and attended a local country school. He helped his father farm for a few years before owning and operating Faust Trucking. He hauled livestock for more than 15 years.

On Dec. 3, 1947, Cliff was united in marriage to Gladys Kamradt in Des Moines. They made their home in Westfield. Cliff then worked for 40 years at the Sioux City Stockyards as a commission man facilitating hog sales. After he retired, he continued to keep busy by working at a hardware store.

Cliff was a talented baseball player and played for the local semi pro Akron town team for 15 years. He even tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals. Cliff enjoyed working with and riding horses. His son, David, was a jockey and Cliff would travel with David to support and help him at the races. Cliff also was interested in the American old west history, especially about Jesse James.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gladys; son, Larry Faust of Le Mars, Iowa; grandsons, Clint (Amber) Faust and Brent Faust of Le Mars; six great-grandchildren, Calin, Kyler, Elizabeth, Alexis, Ashlee, and Eliza; daughter-in-law, Peggy Faust; sisters-in-law, Margaret Faust and Mary Kamradt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Faust; daughter-in-law, Rita Faust; siblings, Edward (Eleanor) Faust, Leo Faust, and Marie (Harley) Caskey; and brothers-in-law, Lowell (Phyllis) Kamradt and Lloyd Kamradt.