Clifford Boyden 'Cliff' Jones

Huron, S.D.

Clifford Boyden "Cliff" Jones, 75, passed away in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

A service for friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Good Shepherd Funeral Home on South 82nd St in Omaha.

Cliff was from Huron and attended university at Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was a lifetime acoustic bass musician, playing for the Sioux City Symphony for 50 years, along with the Omaha Symphony for 43 years. He was also a show host for radio station KVNO in Omaha. Cliff served in the United States Navy in the 1960's. Cliff is survived by his sister, Beverly Jones; and partner of 25 years, Bernadette Smith.

Memorials are suggested to Augustana School of Music and Food Bank for the Heartland.