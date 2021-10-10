Clifford D. 'Skip' Mustapha

Emerson, Neb.

Clifford D. "Skip" Mustapha, 78, of Emerson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at a local hospital with his wife by his side.

Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Station.

Clifford Dale "Skip" Mustapha was born March 20, 1943, in Tracy, Minn., the son of Preston and Jeanette (Funk) Mustapha. Cliff went to Freeman High School in Freeman, S.D.

He married Mary Lou Starzl on June 8, 1968 in Emerson, Neb. They lived in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Cliff volunteered as a Firefighter/EMT with the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department for 17 years. They moved to Victorville, Calif., where Cliff worked for Yellow Freight in Barstow and San Bernardino, Calif., before retiring in 2008. Cliff and Mary moved back to Emerson in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Mustapha; four daughters, Mary Lee (Michael) McManus, Leslie (Bryon) Pope, Kris (Louis) Wychico, and Sara (Drew) Mustapha Weimer; one sister, Tammy (Carl) Johnson; and seven grandchildren, Nash, Kevin, Alexys, Connor, Mackenzie, Lucien and Olivia.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald "Sonny" Mustapha; and sister, Darlene "Jackie" Hurd.

In lieu of memorials, the family would like a donation in Clifford's name to go to the Sergeant Bluff and/ or Emerson Fire Departments.