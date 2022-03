Clifford Schmidt

Storm Lake, Iowa

94, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Services: March 2 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Hanover, Iowa, with livestream available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83281983155?pwd=UGlBMHhFS1h5YTVWUmk4YUt5OWEyZz09 with the password: funeral. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Storm Lake. Visitation was held March 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Masks and social distancing required.