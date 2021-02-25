Clifford taught me the value of hard, honest work. I spent the summer of '55 with the "newlyweds", first in a basement apartment in Akron and then on the farm east of Akron. I cultivated corn with the old John Deere B, made hay in the old style, milked cows, separated cream, etc. etc. Cliff was a good farmer, through and through, upholding his family's traditions. He was a good brother-in-law and will be missed by many.

Otto Johnson Family February 25, 2021