91, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Private burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Akron, S.D., with military honors. Celebration of Life: at a later date, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements with Rexwinkel Funeral Home.
Uncle Clifford was one of my favorite people in the world, he taught me a lot, seldom did he say, “I love you “ he didn’t need to , I knew it. He will live on in my mind forever !
Rick Gardner
Family
February 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Butch (Doug) Rosenbaum
Friend
February 26, 2021
May they rest in peace.
Mike Toben
February 26, 2021
Spent many summers growing up on the farm. Helped with chores and also helped thrashin g grain. Cliff was a hard worker and taught me many things. I will miss him as I do my sister Shirley.
David Johnson
February 25, 2021
Spent many summers with Cliff and Shirley. I enjoyed the farm life and helped with chores. I also helped thrashing grain and drove the tractor doing field work. I miss my sister and my friend and brother in law. Spent many summers with them growing up, Condolences to the family.
David Johnson
February 25, 2021
Spent many summers with my sister Shirley and Cliff. I enjoyed milking the cows and doing chores. I also helped thrashing grain with the old style trashing machine. Many good memories and I miss them both. Condolences to the family.
David Johnson
February 25, 2021
Lynette and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Gabel Gibson
Friend
February 25, 2021
Clifford taught me the value of hard, honest work. I spent the summer of '55 with the "newlyweds", first in a basement apartment in Akron and then on the farm east of Akron. I cultivated corn with the old John Deere B, made hay in the old style, milked cows, separated cream, etc. etc. Cliff was a good farmer, through and through, upholding his family's traditions. He was a good brother-in-law and will be missed by many.
Otto Johnson
Family
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I will always remember our good times as kids on the farm. Sending hugs and prayers.Gods Blessings to you all!
Lori Wetrosky
February 25, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donna Mahaney
Friend
February 24, 2021
You are back with Shirley after only a little over a year without her. You were a great Father-in-law. We had some good times Clifford. Enjoy being back with Shirley (a.k.a. Tiny, Nanny, Mouse)!!!
Alan Simon
Family
February 24, 2021
Sending my sympathy to the family!! What a wonderful tribute this obituary is!!