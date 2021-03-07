Clyde Vincent Schlotman

Sioux City

Clyde Vincent Schlotman, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home due to natural causes, unrelated to Covid-19.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Clyde was born Nov. 1, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Clarence Charles and Viola Ione (Kelsey) Schlotman. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Central High School. He was previously married to Diane Kennedy, Carol Sue McClary, and Rita Jean Blair. On Nov. 1, 2018, Clyde married the love of his life, JoAn Wendzillo in Sioux City. He worked at Purina Feeds and retired from Broyhill Company as a Metal Draftsperson.

Clyde was a life-long resident of Sioux City. He was a member of Abu Bekr Shriners, North Riverside Masonic Lodge, and the Boys of '68. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting, trains, and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, JoAn Schlotman; sons, Todd (Lori) Schlotman and Troy (Chari) Schlotman; stepchildren, Donna (John) Engles, Mona Wendzillo, Denise (Darrell Beauford) King, and Tony King; grandchildren, Alyssa (Rob) Schlotman, Jessy Verzani, and Tyler (Alexandria) Schlotman; great-grandchildren, Lily, Brantley, Aspen, Kynley, and Dominic; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Unitypoint-St. Luke's Hospital and Hospice of Siouxland for their compassionate care of Clyde.