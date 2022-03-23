Clydette Sylvia Barnes

Stanton, Neb.

Clydette Sylvia Barnes, 67, of Stanton, NE passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Stanton Care Center.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Clydette was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clyde S. and Helen (Kahler) Kellogg. She graduated from East High School in 1973 and attended WITCC for the Police Science Program. Clydette worked at Terra Chemicals where she met Floyd Barnes III. The couple married on July 6, 1984, in Elk Point, S.D. Clydette also worked at Argosy Casino in security, and her favorite, Gene's Toys and Collectables at the Southern Hills Mall.

Floyd preceded Clydette in death on Feb. 1, 2017, in Sioux City. In 2010, Clydette attended WITCC for the 2nd time, receiving her CDL Training. She enjoyed fishing, camping, planting flowers, working with plants and trees, being outside, riding 4-wheelers, shooting, and family adventures, especially to her favorite place, Black Hills, S.D. Clydette was an amazing mother, wife and friend.

She is survived by her children Samantha Buhr of Madison, Neb.; son-in-law, Samuel Buhr; and son Jeremiah Barnes of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd; and brothers and sisters.