Colleen A. McMahon

Sioux City

Colleen A McMahon, 51, of Sioux City died Monday Nov. 23, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Private family services will be held. A public drive through memorial will be at Goldie Park in Riverside on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Colleen was born in 1969, the daughter of Vince and Karen (Colt) McMahon. She grew up in Sioux City graduating from Heelan High School in 1987.

Colleen went to WIT and then onto Bellevue University where she obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She then became a jailer for different local county jails.

Anyone that knew Colleen knew her boys were her everything and she loved them beyond measure. She was an avid animal lover, no pet to big or small. She also loved sports and will always be remembered as a "vertically challenged coach of the year."

Colleen is survived by her sons Shayler (Kelley) Levine, Sheehan(Hannah) Levine, and Cam(Nelly)Levine; her parents Vince and Karen McMahon; her sisters Chris and Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family.