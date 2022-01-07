Colleen M. Goodwin

Sioux City

Colleen M. Goodwin died on January 5, 2021 at a Sioux City hospital in Sioux City after a brief illness.

A funeral service will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Center, 3719 Ridge Ave, Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Colleen was born on Dec. 9, 1950 to Dr. Francis and Catherine (Conway) McGillen in Grosse Pointe, Mich. She was the second of seven children. She was a member of the last class to graduate from Grosse Pointe High School in 1968, where she sang in the choir.

Her parents sent her to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City so that the Franciscans could "straighten her out." They succeeded (but no one said it was easy). She graduated in 1972 with a degree in social work.

She then began a long career in public service. She worked at the Third Judicial District Department of Corrections in Sioux City for nearly 40 years.

In 1980 she married Terry Goodwin and they lived in Sioux City. They raised two children, Michael and Sarah, both of whom graduated from Heelan High School.

Colleen continued serving in retirement as a dedicated volunteer with the Sioux City Police Department, Mater Dei Elementary School, the Mater Dei Personal Products Pantry, and Artsplash. She enjoyed games (especially card games and mahjongg) and was a long-suffering Detroit sports fan. As with any daughter of Ireland, she loved a good story, preferably accompanied by a strong Long Island Iced Tea.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Terry Goodwin; son Michael Goodwin and daughter-in-law Megan Breit-Goodwin of Minneapolis and granddaughters Catherine and Elizabeth Goodwin; daughter Sarah Goodwin of Omaha; sister Patricia (Bill) Sus of Westchester, Ill.; sister Margaret (Bob) Brennan of LaGrange, Ill.; brother Michael (Patti) McGillen of Chesterfield Township, Mich.; brother Tim (Carole) McGillen of South Lyon, Mich.; brother Tom McGillen of Long Beach, Calif.; brother Sean (Dana) McGillen of Shelby Township, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her father and mother.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mater Dei School or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.