Colleen M. Goodwin
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Colleen M. Goodwin

Sioux City

Colleen M. Goodwin died on January 5, 2021 at a Sioux City hospital in Sioux City after a brief illness.

A funeral service will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Center, 3719 Ridge Ave, Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Colleen was born on Dec. 9, 1950 to Dr. Francis and Catherine (Conway) McGillen in Grosse Pointe, Mich. She was the second of seven children. She was a member of the last class to graduate from Grosse Pointe High School in 1968, where she sang in the choir.

Her parents sent her to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City so that the Franciscans could "straighten her out." They succeeded (but no one said it was easy). She graduated in 1972 with a degree in social work.

She then began a long career in public service. She worked at the Third Judicial District Department of Corrections in Sioux City for nearly 40 years.

In 1980 she married Terry Goodwin and they lived in Sioux City. They raised two children, Michael and Sarah, both of whom graduated from Heelan High School.

Colleen continued serving in retirement as a dedicated volunteer with the Sioux City Police Department, Mater Dei Elementary School, the Mater Dei Personal Products Pantry, and Artsplash. She enjoyed games (especially card games and mahjongg) and was a long-suffering Detroit sports fan. As with any daughter of Ireland, she loved a good story, preferably accompanied by a strong Long Island Iced Tea.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Terry Goodwin; son Michael Goodwin and daughter-in-law Megan Breit-Goodwin of Minneapolis and granddaughters Catherine and Elizabeth Goodwin; daughter Sarah Goodwin of Omaha; sister Patricia (Bill) Sus of Westchester, Ill.; sister Margaret (Bob) Brennan of LaGrange, Ill.; brother Michael (Patti) McGillen of Chesterfield Township, Mich.; brother Tim (Carole) McGillen of South Lyon, Mich.; brother Tom McGillen of Long Beach, Calif.; brother Sean (Dana) McGillen of Shelby Township, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her father and mother.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mater Dei School or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jan
10
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Center
3719 Ridge Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Colleen and I were brought together through work. We always got along. She lived down the street from me and I would see her walking her exercise route. Always said I should walk with her but never did. Sorry Coleen, we would of been great walking buddies
April Moore
Work
February 8, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Terry & family: so sorry for your loss.
Jeanie Wetrosky
Work
January 14, 2022
Paul and Shelley Molland
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss Colleen at WIT Stretch and Flex and Mater Dei Church. Prayers for all of you.
Lenore Lodge
January 10, 2022
Thoughts and prayers as your family begins this grief journey. So sorry for your loss!
Linda Ludwig
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for the great loss you have suffered. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Randy Tracy
January 10, 2022
Sincerest sympathy for your loss. Keeping all in our prayers.
Cindy and Bill Spenner
Friend
January 7, 2022
We send our deepest condolences on your great loss. There are no words to say, but just know you & the family are in our thoughts & prayers...
Shirley ( Stanwick) & OttoFelske
Friend
January 7, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jim and Linda Perkins
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results