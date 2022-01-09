Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Colleen Rae Scholten
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Colleen Rae Scholten

Le Mars, Iowa

Colleen Rae Scholten, 89, of Le Mars went into the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at The United Presbyterian Church of Christ in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. that morning at the church and will run until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held that afternoon at the Nassau Cemetery near Alton, Iowa. Services are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of LeMars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Colleen Rae Mulder was born on Oct. 2, 1932, to Dick W. Mulder and Harriett J. Schutt in Alton. She was raised in Alton and attended Floyd Valley Schools. While in school, Colleen was very involved in all things music, playing both organ and piano at their church and at school. She graduated from High School in 1950 and then began her college education at Westmar College in Le Mars.

On Dec. 8, 1951, Colleen was united in marriage to Rodney H. Scholten. Rod and Colleen then moved to San Diego, Calif., where Rod was stationed with the US Marine Corps and Colleen worked at Ryan Air Craft. After Rod was honorably discharged, the young couple moved back to Le Mars to complete their degrees at Westmar College. Their daughter, Nancy Claire, was born on Colleen's 22nd birthday during the couple's senior year at Westmar.

Upon graduation, the young couple moved to Hull, Iowa, where Rod taught and served as the Junior High Principal. A music position opened up, and that's where Colleen began her career of teaching music to children. After living in Hull for three years, they moved to Greeley, Colo., to pursue more higher education classes. Rod received his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from the University of Colorado, and that is where they welcomed their son, Steven Dirk.

After graduation, Rod and Colleen and their young family moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., for further teaching assignments. After three years in Sioux Falls, Rod received a job offer as Professor of Industrial Arts at Westmar College, and they returned to Le Mars. Rod built their home in Le Mars and they lived at that residence for 57 years before moving to Park Place in May of 2020.

After moving back to Iowa, Colleen taught music part-time at the Remsen-Union school system prior to taking a position with Le Mars Community Schools as a full-time elementary music teacher. Both Rod and Colleen spent some summers in Richmond, Ky., where Colleen obtained her Master's Degree in Music Education and Rod completed his requirements for a Specialist Degree in Industrial Arts.

Colleen was a talented musician and accomplished pianist. She frequently accompanied students who were aspiring for scholarships or participating in State Music Contests. She served as the Choir Director at the PUCC for many years where she and Rod were active members.

Colleen and Rod traveled extensively during their retirement years, visiting Europe 13 times and each of our 50 states. She was a member of PEO, Chapter NQ and AAUW (American Association of University Women), Siouxland Hospice, ALS and Juvenile Diabetes research fundraising, the Heifer International Project, and she was instrumental in starting the ESL program at their church for those citizens in Le Mars who were struggling to learn English and establish residency in our country. She was a voracious reader and belonged to several book clubs, bridge clubs, and social groups.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Rodney Scholten; daughter, Nancy (Stan) Speer of Sioux Center, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Nancy Scholten of Alton; grandchildren, Scott (Lindsay) Speer and their children Ava, Lydia, and Jake of Sioux Falls, Nicole (Jason DeJong) Bylsma and her children Caleb, Bella, and Kinley of Orange City, TJ (Lisa) Speer and their children Adalyn and Stella of Sioux Center, and Allison (Dustin) Gollhofer and their children Serena, Scarlett, and Zeke of Hospers; one brother, David (Dorthy "Dot") Mulder; siblings-in-law Jerry (Audrey) Scholten of Le Mars, Anne Scholten of Des Moines, M.G. Waitt of New Bury Park, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Colleen is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Scholten; brother-in-law, Clifford Scholten; sister-in-law, Beverly Waitt; and parents-in-law, Gerrit and Clara (Van Zandbergen) Scholten.

Memorials may be directed to the ALS Foundation or the Research Foundation for Juvenile Diabetes.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Presbyterian United Church of Christ
Le Mars, IA
Jan
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Presbyterian United Church of Christ
Le Mars, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Mrs. Scholten was my music teacher for six years at Kissinger Elementary. I have two great memories with her that I'll never forget. I absolutely loved one of the songs she taught us - "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." I asked her to make a cassette of the song for me, and she happily obliged. There was another song I really liked, and I remember her telling me my singing was pretty with that song. I assure you (and anyone who knows me can do the same), my singing was not pretty! She was such a kind and caring teacher. I am sorry for your loss.
Jill (Nicholson) Gale
Student
January 13, 2022
Dear Rod and family, We wish to extend our sympathy and prayers to all. We have fond memories of attending many Lions Club activities together over the years, Colleen sharing her amazing music talents with so many, and have deep respect for all the Scholten family. Please take time to cherish the wonderful memories you have of Colleen and all the lives she impacted. Bob and Audrey Kurth
Bob and Audrey Kurth
Friend
January 12, 2022
Rod and family. We are so sorry to hear about the passing of a dear friend and colleague Colleen. Colleen welcomed me as a member of the Le Mars Community music staff in 1980 and quickly became a good friend. I always appreciated her humor and candor. What a blessing she was to the music community.
Paul and Deb Warnex
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry to hear of Colleen's passing. Colleen has been a part of my life since I was very young. Not only is she a part of my family, but also I had her for a music teacher from grade school through junior high. We also were in the same church family off and on while I was growing up. She definitely was a special person and also an important one in our family! She will be missed. Peace and prayers to everyone who knew this lovely lady.
Jackie Lemmermann
Family
January 10, 2022
I am sorry for your loss rod and family
Lacey Goddard
Friend
January 10, 2022
Rod and Family
So sorry for your loss!
Prayers and sympathy from the
Westmar
Ind. Arts class of 1972
Tom Schlesser
January 9, 2022
Sincere sympathy to Rod and Nancy and whole family. I remember their wedding, I was a flower girl, and later when they lived in San Diego, our families visited back and forth on weekends. Lovely person, warm and friendly. Blessings of light, love and peace.
Sally Scholten
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss❤
Carol Vanderloo
Friend
January 9, 2022
Colleen was a wonderful person and music teacher. I remember as a rather new teacher, she volunteered, in her free time to play the piano to accompany a history play i was doing with my 5th grade class.
Ellen White
Friend
January 8, 2022
Mrs. Scholten. I have nothing but respect for her confidence, talent, and presence in the room! She touched many lives throughout her years! God bless her!
Julie (Hoey) Roy
Student
January 8, 2022
Let sweet memories fill your days! Our deepest sympathies!
Rodney and Carole Nelson
Student
January 8, 2022
Mr. Scholten, Stan, Nancy and entire family,
Our sympathy on the loss of Colleen. She touched many lives and will continue to be in memories.
Love, Ody and Joanie
Ody & Joanie Overman
Friend
January 8, 2022
Rod, Nancy and families,
My sincere sympathies to you. Colleen was a special church choir director. I especially remember her beautiful solos at church. Prayers and hugs to you all. Ruth Truesdell Dane
Ruth Dane
Friend
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the family. Colleen was a outstanding person, friend and colleague. It was my privilege to know her.
Tim Watson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Colleen was my mentor as a begining elementary music teacher at LMCS. She willingly shared her wealth of knowledge with me plus all her witty sayings. We shared many good times and bad times, too. I will always be indebted to her friendship. God bless you, Colleen. My sympathy to her family who she loved so much. I am sorry I will not be able to attend the funeral on Monday. I will be in Florida with all my sisters. Love, Miriam Hector
Miriam Hector
January 7, 2022
Colleen
Was for sure her own person. LeMars school System was lucky to have her as a teacher. I cleaned her beautiful home for a couple of years, and she always made me a big sandwich with waeside dressing on it. So very thoughtful and kind. “Too my good and faithful servant, your work here on earth is done.” Love, Barb. Remember your kitty u thought so much of.
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results