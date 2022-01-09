Colleen Rae Scholten

Le Mars, Iowa

Colleen Rae Scholten, 89, of Le Mars went into the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at The United Presbyterian Church of Christ in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. that morning at the church and will run until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held that afternoon at the Nassau Cemetery near Alton, Iowa. Services are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of LeMars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Colleen Rae Mulder was born on Oct. 2, 1932, to Dick W. Mulder and Harriett J. Schutt in Alton. She was raised in Alton and attended Floyd Valley Schools. While in school, Colleen was very involved in all things music, playing both organ and piano at their church and at school. She graduated from High School in 1950 and then began her college education at Westmar College in Le Mars.

On Dec. 8, 1951, Colleen was united in marriage to Rodney H. Scholten. Rod and Colleen then moved to San Diego, Calif., where Rod was stationed with the US Marine Corps and Colleen worked at Ryan Air Craft. After Rod was honorably discharged, the young couple moved back to Le Mars to complete their degrees at Westmar College. Their daughter, Nancy Claire, was born on Colleen's 22nd birthday during the couple's senior year at Westmar.

Upon graduation, the young couple moved to Hull, Iowa, where Rod taught and served as the Junior High Principal. A music position opened up, and that's where Colleen began her career of teaching music to children. After living in Hull for three years, they moved to Greeley, Colo., to pursue more higher education classes. Rod received his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from the University of Colorado, and that is where they welcomed their son, Steven Dirk.

After graduation, Rod and Colleen and their young family moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., for further teaching assignments. After three years in Sioux Falls, Rod received a job offer as Professor of Industrial Arts at Westmar College, and they returned to Le Mars. Rod built their home in Le Mars and they lived at that residence for 57 years before moving to Park Place in May of 2020.

After moving back to Iowa, Colleen taught music part-time at the Remsen-Union school system prior to taking a position with Le Mars Community Schools as a full-time elementary music teacher. Both Rod and Colleen spent some summers in Richmond, Ky., where Colleen obtained her Master's Degree in Music Education and Rod completed his requirements for a Specialist Degree in Industrial Arts.

Colleen was a talented musician and accomplished pianist. She frequently accompanied students who were aspiring for scholarships or participating in State Music Contests. She served as the Choir Director at the PUCC for many years where she and Rod were active members.

Colleen and Rod traveled extensively during their retirement years, visiting Europe 13 times and each of our 50 states. She was a member of PEO, Chapter NQ and AAUW (American Association of University Women), Siouxland Hospice, ALS and Juvenile Diabetes research fundraising, the Heifer International Project, and she was instrumental in starting the ESL program at their church for those citizens in Le Mars who were struggling to learn English and establish residency in our country. She was a voracious reader and belonged to several book clubs, bridge clubs, and social groups.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Rodney Scholten; daughter, Nancy (Stan) Speer of Sioux Center, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Nancy Scholten of Alton; grandchildren, Scott (Lindsay) Speer and their children Ava, Lydia, and Jake of Sioux Falls, Nicole (Jason DeJong) Bylsma and her children Caleb, Bella, and Kinley of Orange City, TJ (Lisa) Speer and their children Adalyn and Stella of Sioux Center, and Allison (Dustin) Gollhofer and their children Serena, Scarlett, and Zeke of Hospers; one brother, David (Dorthy "Dot") Mulder; siblings-in-law Jerry (Audrey) Scholten of Le Mars, Anne Scholten of Des Moines, M.G. Waitt of New Bury Park, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Colleen is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Scholten; brother-in-law, Clifford Scholten; sister-in-law, Beverly Waitt; and parents-in-law, Gerrit and Clara (Van Zandbergen) Scholten.

Memorials may be directed to the ALS Foundation or the Research Foundation for Juvenile Diabetes.