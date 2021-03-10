Conley K. Stolpe

Sioux City

Conley K. Stolpe, 66, of Sioux City rejoined his loved ones on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Services will be held in July. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Conley Kent Stolpe was born May 20, 1954, in Coleridge, Neb., the son of Clifton and Clarice (Dahl) Stolpe. He was a kind and gentle soul who was happiest spending time with family and friends. Conley always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Conley proudly served his country in the United States Army as a frontline photographer. His love of photography followed him throughout his life.

He thrived on interesting ideas and was a brilliant inventor. Conley had a serious talent on the harmonica; he really loved playing, with his brother Curt's band on several occasions. He received high degrees as a Diesel Mechanic, an interest he learned to love from his father, Cliff. He was a dedicated son who followed his parents to Arkansas to help them reestablish and enjoy their retirement.

He is is survived by his three brothers, Clark, Curt, and Cal; two sisters, Claudette Stolpe-Scott, and Cathy Stolpe-McClintick; and many nieces and nephews.

Conley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Collin Ray; sister, Carli R. Andrews; grandparents, Anna (Emmanuel) Stolpe, and Arthur (Geneva) Dahl; and his beloved dog Tippy.