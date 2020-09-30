Connie (Brown) Braun

Atlantic, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Connie (Brown) Braun, 73, of Atlantic, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Brighton Township Cemetery, Marne, Iowa.

Connie was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in Sioux City, to Marvin and Florence Brown. Connie graduated from Riverside High School in 1965.

Connie was married to Dennis Lafferty. To this marriage, two daughters were born. They made their home in Sioux City for many years.

Connie later married Leonard Braun. They moved to Atlantic, where she worked for the Atlantic school system for 27 and a-half years as an administrative secretary before retiring.

Connie is survived by her significant other, Mark Varricek of Atlantic; daughters, Stacy Lafferty of Atlantic, and Denyse Lafferty of LaVista, Neb.; grandchildren, Dereck Plagmann of Chicago, Ill., Laeni (Tyler) Christensen of Audubon, Iowa, Blake Pelzer of Atlantic, and Corri Pelzer of Atlantic; siblings, Allan (Freda) Brown of Sergeant Bluff, Beverly (Lonnie) Green of North Sioux City, Daryl (Karen) Brown of Sioux City, and Sam (Lorrie) Brown of Holdredge, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.