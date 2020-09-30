Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Connie Braun

Connie (Brown) Braun

Atlantic, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Connie (Brown) Braun, 73, of Atlantic, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Brighton Township Cemetery, Marne, Iowa.

Connie was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in Sioux City, to Marvin and Florence Brown. Connie graduated from Riverside High School in 1965.

Connie was married to Dennis Lafferty. To this marriage, two daughters were born. They made their home in Sioux City for many years.

Connie later married Leonard Braun. They moved to Atlantic, where she worked for the Atlantic school system for 27 and a-half years as an administrative secretary before retiring.

Connie is survived by her significant other, Mark Varricek of Atlantic; daughters, Stacy Lafferty of Atlantic, and Denyse Lafferty of LaVista, Neb.; grandchildren, Dereck Plagmann of Chicago, Ill., Laeni (Tyler) Christensen of Audubon, Iowa, Blake Pelzer of Atlantic, and Corri Pelzer of Atlantic; siblings, Allan (Freda) Brown of Sergeant Bluff, Beverly (Lonnie) Green of North Sioux City, Daryl (Karen) Brown of Sioux City, and Sam (Lorrie) Brown of Holdredge, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.